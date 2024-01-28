Regina family displaced by basement fire

Crews responded to the scene of a basement fire in Regina’s south Lakeview area Sunday night.

The blaze was reported at a residence on the 2800 block of Assiniboine Avenue before 7 p.m.

All occupants of the home were able to escape without injury.

According to Regina fire, Mobile Crisis is assisting the family displaced by the incident.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

