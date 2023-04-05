Regina Farmers' Market seeking proposals for new 2024 summer location

The Regina Farmers’ Market has posted a request for proposals (RFP) for a new summer location starting in May 2024.

Downtown city construction scheduled on 11th Avenue next year will impact 12th Avenue and the Pat Fiacco Plaza, where the market has been held for nearly 50 years.

Holly Laird, the executive director of the Regina Farmers’ Market, said the construction will force them to move for at least three years.

Organizers are now looking for a consistent space that can host the market on Wednesdays and Saturdays between May and October starting next year.

“There’s a fair amount of infrastructure we need to have a farmers’ market,” Laird said.

“[We need] enough space to pull vehicles in and have the booths. Also need some power and accessibility for the public, and parking is very important too. We’re just looking to find a location that hits as many of those marks as possible.”

The city said it has no option but to use Pat Fiacco Plaza for traffic in the coming years.

“Once we’re under construction on 11th Avenue in 2024 and 2025, the only access to Cornwall Street will be out through the plaza. As part of our efforts to ensure we’ve got access to the businesses on Cornwall Street and the parking, as well as emergency access - if there are any emergencies - we need to keep the plaza open in 2024 and 2025 to ensure that access,” Chris Warren, the director of roadways and transportation with the city, said.

Following the construction, Laird it’s not clear if the market will be able to return to the plaza. It depends on what the city plans to do with the area.

“To move away from it isn’t our preference, it’s not ideal. Hopefully after the construction is completed we can come back and resume on the plaza,” Laird said.

The city said it hopes to continue working with groups like the Regina Farmers’ Market and the Regina Folk Festival in the future.

“Once 11th Avenue has been completed and as we move through various phases, the Pat Fiacco Plaza will be opened for events and things like that,” Warren said.

“We’ve been working with those groups and will continue to do whatever we can to ensure they can hold their events in the downtown area.”

In addition to the summer months, the market organizers are also accepting proposals for an indoor location between October and April.

“We’ve been setting up at the Co-Operators Centre in the REAL District, but hoping to find something that can be more of a permanent home where we can put down some roots and do some place making for the market,” Laird said.

The RFP closes on May 31. At that point, the Regina Farmers’ Market board will look over the proposals and start considering potential locations.

More information is available on the market’s website.