Regina fire called to blaze in west end of city
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
Regina Fire crews were called to a home in the west end of the city on Friday afternoon.
Upon arrival, the fire was coming through the roof, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.
Firefighters quickly entered the home to check for occupants and confirmed no one was inside. The defensive fire operation controlled the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Crews on scene of a house fire 7000 Blk 8th Ave. Fire was coming through the roof on arrival. Firefighters made quick entry to check for occupants. No injuries. Defensive fire operation after confirmation of no one inside. Fire now under control. Investigator is on scene. #YQR pic.twitter.com/Q7a9L19IhB— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) August 18, 2023
