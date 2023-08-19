Regina fire called to blaze in west end of city

Regina Fire crews were called to a home in the west end of the city on Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, the fire was coming through the roof, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.

Firefighters quickly entered the home to check for occupants and confirmed no one was inside. The defensive fire operation controlled the fire.

No injuries were reported.

