Regina fire crews respond to 2 separate blazes overnight
Regina fire crews were busy early Thursday morning as they responded to two separate blazes.
Around 1:20 a.m., crews responded to a vehicle fire that extended into a home in the south end of the city. The blaze was under control quickly and there were no injuries reported.
Crews on scene of a vehicle fire that extended into a home. 0 Block Cowie Rd. Reported at 1:20am. Fire was under control quickly. Searches of the property were completed and no injuries to report. Fire is under investigation #YQR. pic.twitter.com/mWOIHFEV8q— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) February 16, 2023
Around 4:00 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire in the north central area, which they were able to get under control quickly. No injuries were reported.
Both fires are under investigation.
Crews on scene of a structure fire 1100 Blk Robinson St Reported at 4:00am. Firefighters made entry and had the fire under control quickly. Searches completed and no injuries reported. Fire will be under investigation. #YQR pic.twitter.com/nhuvRaBj5R— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) February 16, 2023
