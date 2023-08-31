Regina Fire quickly contains Rae Street blaze

Emergency crews quickly contained a house fire on the 1200 block of Rae Street early Thursday morning, Regina Fire said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Regina Fire said no injuries have been reported to them at this time.

The fire was contained to the home’s entryway, the post says.

The fire remains under investigation.

Crews were called to the scene around 6:48 a.m.

