Regina Fire quickly contains Rae Street blaze
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
Emergency crews quickly contained a house fire on the 1200 block of Rae Street early Thursday morning, Regina Fire said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Regina Fire said no injuries have been reported to them at this time.
The fire was contained to the home’s entryway, the post says.
The fire remains under investigation.
Crews were called to the scene around 6:48 a.m.
Crews on scene of a house fire 1200 Blk Rae St. Fire reported at 6:48 am. Fire was contained quickly to the entry way. Fire is under control. Searches confirmed no injuries at this fire. Fire Inspector is on scene to determine cause. #YQR pic.twitter.com/zRSBxQmNAO— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) August 31, 2023
