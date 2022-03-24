Regina fire rescues dog stranded on thin Wascana Lake ice
A dog stranded on thin ice at Wascana Lake is safe and back with its owner after a successful rescue by Regina fire.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday the dog got away from its owner and ventured out onto the thin ice on Wascana Lake’s east side, near Douglas Park.
“Fortunately, the owner did not attempt to go out on their own, which is the right thing to do and called 911,” Chief Layne Jackson said.
“First responders and a water rescue team arrived on scene in under 10 minutes. A fully equipped team was deployed, including a rescue sled. All were safely back on shore by 5:15 p.m. and the dog was returned safely to its grateful owner,” a news release said.
Residents are reminded to keep dogs on a leash when walking near thin ice or bodies of water. Residents are asked to call 911 in an emergency or the Regina Police Service rather than attempt a self-rescue.
Shortly before 5 Regina Fire water rescue team was called to the east end of Wascana lake to rescue a dog on the ice. Crews rescued the pooch and returned a shivering dog to its grateful owner. pic.twitter.com/VpKYZB0MZL— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) March 23, 2022
-
Draisaitl scores twice, Edmonton Oilers roll to 5-2 win over San Jose SharksLeon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
-
Repeat offender arrested in Bashaw as police seize loaded gun, ammunitionA repeat offender faces multiple charges after being arrested by Bashaw RCMP Tuesday.
-
'Everyone deserves to be seen on stage': Local production fights inaccessibility with artAfter years of being told to fit into the theatre space, an Edmonton actor is making the space fit her unique story.
-
Restaurant fire causes tower of smoke in downtown VancouverA serious-looking fire at a Japanese restaurant in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening turned out to be less intense than it appeared from afar.
-
Peer mental health support returns to in person meetingsThe Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) says being able to meet in person for peer-to-peer support has brightened many people's lives.
-
‘I’m really proud of our team:’ Sask. gymnast returns from international competitionA Saskatoon gymnast has returned home after competing with Team Canada in Germany.
-
Controversial yet iconic: Calgary's Peace Bridge marks 10 yearsIn the 10 years since the first Calgarians walked across the Peace Bridge over the Bow River between Eau Claire and Memorial Drive, the former lightning rod for controversy has become a centre piece of the Calgary skyline.
-
Ontario announces funding for Cochrane and Iroquois FallsGreg Rickford, the Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry travelled to Cochrane and Iroquois Falls on Thursday to make a few funding announcements.
-
Mural for Ukraine that was defaced then re-painted gets covered up by construction companyA Burnaby, B.C., artist is getting ready to paint a third mural in support of Ukraine, after his first was defaced by supporters of Russia and his second was painted over by a construction company.