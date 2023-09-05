Regina Floral Conservatory reopens after summer break

The Regina Floral Conservatory is open again after taking a break during the hot days of summer.

The conservatory has a huge array of plants of all sorts, and each plant is identified with a name tag.

There is no admission charge, but donations are gladly accepted. The money raised goes to support the educational programs, such as a pre-schooler program called ‘Little Gardeners.’

Sharon Solheim said following a strategic plan, their focus is on well-being and connecting with plants and nature.

“This is an opportunity to come and spend some time, short time or a long time, we have tea and coffee available, and it’s just an opportunity to come and be with nature,” she said.

The current display is called ‘Autumn Splendour.’ Their ‘Bird of Paradise’ plant is currently in bloom.

The conservatory is located on 4th Avenue and is open to the public every day from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. The facility can also be booked for private events, such as wedding receptions and graduations.