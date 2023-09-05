Regina Floral Conservatory reopens after summer break
The Regina Floral Conservatory is open again after taking a break during the hot days of summer.
The conservatory has a huge array of plants of all sorts, and each plant is identified with a name tag.
There is no admission charge, but donations are gladly accepted. The money raised goes to support the educational programs, such as a pre-schooler program called ‘Little Gardeners.’
Sharon Solheim said following a strategic plan, their focus is on well-being and connecting with plants and nature.
“This is an opportunity to come and spend some time, short time or a long time, we have tea and coffee available, and it’s just an opportunity to come and be with nature,” she said.
The current display is called ‘Autumn Splendour.’ Their ‘Bird of Paradise’ plant is currently in bloom.
The conservatory is located on 4th Avenue and is open to the public every day from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. The facility can also be booked for private events, such as wedding receptions and graduations.
-
Top Canadians test out the challenging Olympic surfing venue in TahitiCanada's top surfers are riding the waves in Tahiti this week, testing the waters at Teahupo'o that will host next year's Olympic surfing event.
-
Sault police officer killed Tuesday in crash after working OT shiftThe Sault Police Service says that one of their officers, Const. Orrette Robinson, 36, was killed an off-duty motor vehicle collision Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon Prairieland Park looks to repurpose Marquis Downs after turfing soccer stadium dealPrairieland Park's leadership says escalating construction costs, interest rates and climbing inflation are putting any plans to build a soccer stadium on hold.
-
Enrollment onslaught: TVDSB accelerating push for new spaces and more staffA new school year brings a new set of challenges for the Thames Valley District School Board.
-
'Screw it, I’m staying': Additional tenants get eviction notices at Webster Street apartmentsCatherine Ostrander is the latest to receive an eviction notice from Webster Street Apartments. 'I like my apartment here,' said Ostrander, a tenant at 1280 Webster St. 'I've been here for 23 years, and the thing is, I really don't want to move.'
-
Hundreds of EV chargers to be installed across Windsor-Essex through Charge Up programAs consumers begin the slow process of switching from gas to electric vehicles, investments into charging infrastructure are needed.
-
Homeless support centre in Charlottetown 'un-policeable': Police ChiefThe Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown has become a nexus for issues in the city’s downtown.
-
New Calgary crisis shelter offers space for women, children and pets fleeing domestic violenceYW Calgary says its new crisis shelter doubles its capacity to help victims of domestic violence.
-
Suspects sought in string of thefts at places of worship in York Region: policePolice are trying to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts at places of worship in York Region.