A Regina Florist is delivering a whole lot of smiles to long-term care homes in the city.

For every customer who buys a floral arrangement, the Flower Shop on Hill Avenue is sending another arrangement to a local care home. The shop is offering this kindness until the end of business on Thursday.

Staff have been extremely busy and there are already more than 25 flower vases waiting to go out.

Shop owner Kirk Leier said he used to operate a long-term care home.

“I know what the care home staff are going through, what the residents are dealing with right now since they are locked in in most cases. Just to give a bit of joy for them,” Leier said. “Their eyes light up anytime there is a little bit of joy from the outside world that comes into their space, they absolutely love it.”

Flower arrangements are packaged and ready to be shipped to Regina care homes. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

The care homes don’t know the flowers are coming, so it will be a big surprise.

Leier selected most of the care homes, but customers can request a particular home if it isn’t already on the list.

Orders have come in from as far away as Alberta and some customers chose to donate both floral arrangements. Leir said he is happy to be able to give a bit of cheer back to his community.