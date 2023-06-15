Regina Folk Festival in 'serious financial crisis,' asks community for help to keep event going

The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) says it is in ‘serious financial crisis’ and is asking the community to help keep the summer event going.

Amber Goodwyn, artistic director for RFF, said they have experienced a variety of economic challenges that have snowballed over several years, including stagnant funding, decreased sponsorship, increased expenses, and reduced ticket sales.

“A lot of smaller to medium-sized festivals like us across the country are experiencing similar issues,” she explained. “Our sales trends even in 2023 are different from where they were in 2022.”

Goodwyn said there are several ways the community can help the festival, including spreading the word about it, buying festival passes, sharing social media posts, donating to the festival, volunteering, or signing up as a festival sponsor.

The three-day summer festival has been a staple in Regina since 1969, and Goodwyn hopes the festival stays strong for another 50 years, through support from the community.

“We've been a part of people's lives for years and years, whole generations,” she said. “It would just mean that we would continue to be an important part of this community. We helped develop the music arts and culture community here in Regina and Saskatchewan.”

“It would mean that we would be able to sustain a really important part of our culture,” she added.

The Regina Folk Festival is scheduled for Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2023 in Victoria Park. Goodwyn said the festival will go on this year regardless.

“What we need to do moving forward after the 2023 festival this summer, is establish a new baseline for the festival and determine what the future of the festival looks like,” she said. “Our main concern right now is getting through the summer, putting on an awesome festival and then having enough resources to exist and to be able to do that strategic review.”