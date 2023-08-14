Regina Folk Festival organizers looking ahead after successful 2023 show

The 52nd annual Regina Folk Festival is coming to a close and those involved, are feeling good about the weekend long event.

Newer styles of music being featured in the festival are thought to have brought a new crowd of listeners.

“We’re looking at more artists and it’s much more broad,” said Carla Harris, volunteer leader of the Regina Folk Festival.

“We’re just not looking at the same old names that people have had before. We are being introduced to artists.”

Coming into this year, there were questions and concerns about the festival's financial standings.

In June, the Regina Folk Festival made a public call for donations.

“We’re cautiously optimistic. The numbers after we put out that call, our community really stepped up for us,” said Melanie Metcalf, communications manager for the Regina Folk Festival.

“This weekend has been a really big boost for our numbers and morale.”

The festival has adapted throughout its history to become what it is today.

Dianne Beauchamp has been involved with the festival for over 20 years. She says on average, 600 volunteers are needed throughout the year to run the event.

“It’s just not important to the artists, or the people who attend, it’s important to the community,” Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp is hopeful the Regina Folk Festival will return.