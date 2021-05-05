Regina Food Bank and Viterra announce initiative to fight food insecurity

The Regina Food Bank and Viterra have launched an initiative to use Saskatchewan’s agriculture industry to provide food insecure families with more food options.

The initiative, called ‘Viterra Farmers Feeding Families,’ will see Viterra invest $225,000 to purchase and process pulses from farmers, to donate to the Regina Food Bank.

The pulses will be processed at the food bank. Regina-based Canmar Food Product will then package the pulses into approximately 200,000 bags annually.

Viterra said the federal government has invested $200,000 into the initiative, which will be used to purchase a new fleet of delivery vehicles for the Regina Food Bank.

Viterra said, in total, the initiative is a $750,000 investment in food security.