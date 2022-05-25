Regina Food Bank continues to see increase in usage

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a steady rise in food bank usage across Canada.

Now record-setting inflation is keeping food banks busy.

CEO of the Regina Food Bank John Bailey, said the same can be said in the Queen City.

“We’re up about 10 per cent since January,” Bailey said. “That has a lot to do with some of the ongoing economic pressures with the pandemic but also that ties in with some of the inflationary costs we’re seeing too. It’s just more people needing our support,” he said.

Bailey said inflation has caused many people one the edge to go over to a point where they need the food banks’ support.

“Our hope is that it’s short term, but it [usage] continues to be on the rise for several months now where this inflationary pressure has been causing an increase in demand,” Bailey said.

Bailey said during the pandemic the food bank saw about 290-300 hampers per day, which is in the neighborhood of around 1,000 people per day.

Recently they have been around 320 hampers a day, which Bailey said adds another 60-70 households.

“As we go along we’re looking at seeing how much more we need to expand our daily service because the wait time for hampers is continuing to creep up on us, so we keep adding more capacity in terms of what we’re getting out the door.”

Currently, Bailey said monetary donations are the most helpful because it allows them to buy directly from producers and wholesalers and get the foods they need most to families as they need it.

Donations can be made at ReginaFoodBank.ca.

“The other thing is as we sort of come out of COVID-19 and restrictions we’re always looking for volunteers. So if you want to go to our website and sign up to volunteer the donation of time is also always appreciated,” Bailey said.