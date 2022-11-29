Regina Food Bank proposes downtown location

The Regina Food Bank is exploring a new “Downtown Community Food Hub” to serve as its distribution site for those in need.

According to a news release, the Regina Food Bank (RFB) intends to present a proposal to executive council, seeking a downtown location at 1881 Broad St., the site of a former SGLA Liquor Store.

The new location would serve as the primary distribution point for RFB.

“To address record food insecurity, the Regina Food Bank is exploring ways to reduce barriers and get food closer to our clients,” RFB said in the release.

“Our existing location, while good for warehousing and logistics, is far removed from the families we serve.”

The RFB is seeking an investment of $200,000 from the City of Regina as well as $1 per-year lease on city-owned lands behind the vacant property.

The project is estimated to cost $3.2 million.

An RFB board decision on whether the organization will move forward is expected in January of 2023, the release outlined.

The proposed facility will look and operate like a grocery store and community center.

The RFB serves 12,000 clients each month and distributes over 13,000 pounds of food a day.

If approved, the facility will be open to the public in early 2024.