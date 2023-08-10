Regina Food Bank sees 42% increase in need for services over 1 year

The Regina Food Bank says it is seeing unprecedented growth in the need for its services, with a 42 per cent increase in need for services in one year.

Clients sought help over 171,000 times last year.

“Not only are we seeing more people but we are seeing people come more frequently so I think across the board our numbers are up,” said John Bailey, CEO of the Regina Food Bank.

Several important indicators are emerging; 40 per cent of the people needing food are youth, 10 per cent are seniors, 15 per cent are newcomers and seven per cent are the working poor.

“Part of it is just economic pressure. One of the largest groups of folks that we are seeing is actually folks that are gainfully employed so folks that are working full time or part time and still have to make choices around whether or not they pay a bill or put food on their table,” Bailey said.

The Food Bank delivered the numbers to both the provincial government and to the NDP opposition.

“I firmly believe that we are elected to listen and to deliver for the people that we represent and affordability is far and away the number one issue that we hear from voters,” said NDP Leader Carla Beck.

In a written statement, the government said Saskatchewan is the most affordable province in Canada when considering taxes, utilities and housing costs.

The Regina Food Bank says meaningful government policy is needed to stem the growth in demand. It says no food bank wants to grow larger but sadly, it is.