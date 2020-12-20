A Regina boy is hoping to bring smiles to those living in a care home by creating cheerful messages for this Christmas season.

Ben Cyr and his friends made 65 Christmas cards for seniors, Ben himself making 25.

“I’m making them because they can’t visit with their families during COVID,” Ben said.

Ben’s mother, Carolyn Cyr, says the family came up with the idea to help others through this unusual holiday season.

“If it’s something we enjoy, especially like colouring or drawing and if we can use that to bless others over the holidays, then I think that is a great thing to try to do,” Carolyn told CTV News Sunday. “He would go to kindergarten in the morning and spend a good portion of his afternoons making his drawings and colouring and making cards over the last three weeks or so.”

Ben also has loved ones living in different senior homes he will not be able to see this holiday due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions.

“My nana, and my great grandpa and my grandma,” Ben said.

The cards are now on hold for quarantine so residents can get them over the course of the week ahead of Dec. 25.

Ben is hopeful the cards can bring a strong message of “Merry Christmas” to the recipients.