Regina gas prices on the rise

After holding steady for a lengthy period, gas prices in Regina appear to be on the rise.

Most stations in the Queen City are now charging $1.56 per litre for regular unleaded, a nine cent increase from Sunday.

The average price was $1.47 in Regina for most of the winter months.

According to Gaswizard.ca, the average price of premium unleaded in Regina is now $1.78 and the average diesel price is $1.59.

Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said fuel stations in the province can only absorb rising costs for so long before those cost increases are passed along to the consumer.

“They can't be selling gasoline for $1.42 and having to replace it for $1.47. Unless of course, they have a rich uncle or a generous bank,” McTeague said. “The realty is that gas stations have to reflect a bit of retail margin in order to be able to honour credit cards, pay for the electricity to turn on their pumps and of course pay their staff.”

Prices rose in Saskatoon as well and are also $1.56 on average for regular unleaded.

One person CTV News spoke with is fine absorbing the current costs.

“Due to supply and demand I’m okay with that, as long as it’s not carbon tax and [other] government taxation.”

Uncompromising news for them, as McTeague forecasts prices to rise another four cents on April 1 due to the federal carbon tax.

“The so called Trudeau whether tax will increase prices four cents a litre,” he said.

McTeague said by the end of April prices will mostly likely be about $1.65 per litre.

-- With Files from CTV News’ Tyler Barrow.