Regina General Hospital first to administer sickle cell transfusion in Sask.

A sickle cell disease transfusion program launched in Saskatchewan on Wednesday with the first patient receiving the procedure in Regina, according to a release from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Sickle cell disease is a rare inherited disease and is caused when hemoglobin is present in red blood cells, which causes them to be crescent shaped. The disease can have major health impacts including acute chest syndrome, stroke, or multi-organ failure.

The red blood cell exchange (RBCX) tranfusions are meant to relieve symptoms and prevent complications.

“I hope having this program in Saskatchewan creates awareness that even with regular red cell exchange, sometimes sickle cell patients may experience crisis,” said Brenda Swaray, the first sickle cell patient to receive the transfusion.

The procedure is available by physician referral at the Regina General Hospital and St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon. It can also be given in urgent situations in either city at any acute care facility.

The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon will provide the procedure to pediatric patients.

Prior to the launch, adult patients were only able to receive the transfusions out of province. On average, the transfusions are required every four to six weeks.

The therapy is a collaboration between the SHA, Kidney Health and Transfusion Medicine Programs, Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, and the Ministry of Health.

“This treatment will have a significant impact on patients with sickle cell illness, providing access and treatment in their home province,” said Dr. Bonnie Richardson, SHA Medical Lead for Apheresis in Regina. “We can now offer the treatment to patients hospitalized with acute sickle cell complications while also offering treatments to prevent hospitalizations and travel out of province.