Regina General Hospital opens pediatric cancer clinic

Families in southern Saskatchewan who have children battling cancer can now receive the necessary care much closer to home after the Regina General Hospital officially opened its pediatric cancer clinic.

At the ward’s grand opening on Tuesday, the Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) was joined by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to commemorate the event.

According to the HRF, 15 to 20 children and teens from Regina and southern Sask. are diagnosed with cancer each year.

“It is important that we give the best care possible to kids,” said President and CEO Dino Sophocleous. “The fact that the children of Regina and southern Saskatchewan and their families no longer have to travel to get their health care as close to home as possible is really important to us.”

Previously, families would need to travel to Saskatoon or even out of province to get the care they desperately needed. Now, this ward will serve over 100 kids currently undergoing treatment or being monitored and receiving follow up care closer to home.

“[The SHA] want services as close to home as possible,” said interim COO Derek Miller. “This beautiful facility is a tailor-designed environment that these kids can feel comfortable while they’re receiving their care.”

Nurses and doctors in Regina can contact and share information easily with nurses and doctors in Saskatoon.

New spacious examination and procedure rooms will also allow families to be alongside their child during check-ups and procedures. The newest and best technology has been brought in to ensure each child will receive the best care possible.

The HRF committed over $1 million to buy the equipment and to make the space adequate for treatment. They are committing an additional $1 million into a new pharmacy that will provide necessary medication and could make it in-house.

The provincial government also funded over $2.6 million over three years on the project.

“It’s important,” said Minister of Health Paul Merriman. “We want to make sure we’re taking care of the next generation because they are the ones that are going to take this province to the next level.”