Regina General Hospital parkade to be finished by end of 2024

The much anticipated parkade at Regina’s General Hospital is officially moving forward – with construction slated to begin this fall.

Following years of safety concerns and complaints about lack of parking from both hospital staff and the public – the decision to go ahead with the project was made in 2022.

The new structure will be built in the northwest section of the hospital’s existing visitor parking area.

The parkade will include a total of 1,005 stalls – 873 stalls in the parkade and 132 surface stalls.

The province claims the facility increases parking around the hospital by a total of 686 spots.

"We have heard the concerns of staff and visitors to the hospital,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said in a news release.

“This parkade will provide a safe, convenient option for parking for years to come.”

Progress on the project was stalled last June after anomalies were found on the proposed parkade site.

The anomalies were later found to be debris and building materials.

Regina based firm Link Developments Ltd. will build the parkade – having recently completed projects such as the Eastgate Centre – Medical Professional Building, the University of Saskatchewan stadium Parkade and the Avenue P Medical office building in Saskatoon.

Construction is set to begin this September and be finished by the end of 2024.