Regina group making perogies as fundraiser to support Ukraine

Almost every weekend, members of the St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine gather to make dumplings to sell as a fundraiser.

The group gathered on Saturday to make dumplings moulded in the shape of ears and stuffed with minced raw meat.

“We are making it for support of the Ukraine which is going through a difficult time now with the war,” said Andy Kozey, a member of the St. Michael Ukrainian community.

Many participants of the fundraiser have their families back home in Ukraine.

“My brother, he is fighting in the front line now, so we trying to help them,” said Oleksander Shvets, a member of the St. Michael Ukrainian community.

With traditional songs and warm conversations, the process is enjoyable for everyone.

A day of making dumplings is a part of fundraisers that St. Michael's Mission for Ukraine organizes. The non-profit organization started operating at the beginning of the war.

“We helped to buy ambulances, close to approximately ten pickup trucks for evacuation, we have first need kits for soldiers that save lives, bulletproof vests,” said Volodymyr Zavadskyi, administrator of St. Michael's mission for Ukraine.

Zavadskyi said the group raised close to $200,000 to help Ukrainians.

To expand their mission, members of the mission created a website where everyone can see reports of how donated money was used and visit the online shop.

There will be another day of making dumplings and perogies on Nov. 5.