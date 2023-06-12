Regina group says city thwarted its guerilla campaign to provide portable toilets for homeless

Over the weekend, two portable toilets that were placed in downtown Regina on behalf of Rally Around Homelessness, were removed.

According to a Facebook post by Alysia Johnson, an advocate for the group, the community organization pooled money together along with over 35 citizens to ensure homeless people have the dignity to go to the bathroom, as well as to minimize public health risks.

“Human feces and urine is a biohazard and there are accumulating biohazard locations growing in number in our core. Sanitation is healthcare,” the post said.

“We were prepared to work together in the interest of public health and care for our neighbours and community,” Johnson said.

"[It's] sad that the houseless can’t even get the dignity of a barrier-free toilet," read another post from Rally Around Homelessness.

Several tweets followed, with the group criticizing the City of Regina for removing the facilities without warning and on a weekend.

I could literally walk around this neighborhood and document the public health hazard of human feces and known makeshift toilets. I am saddened and somewhat outraged that a City waits until 5:20 pm on the weekend to remove the one act of kindness residents are giving one another. pic.twitter.com/nMpEdnZlrs

Is this in the interest of health and human safety? @CityofRegina



Cruel. pic.twitter.com/kHuJaw6kbh

CTV has contacted the City of Regina and is awaiting a response.

Get the CTV News app for Saskatchewan breaking news alerts and top stories