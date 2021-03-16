Luther College High School (LCHS) is moving all students to remote learning after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said it was notified by the Saskatchewan Health Authority Tuesday morning and sent all students, faculty and staff home at lunch. Remote learning will start Wednesday.

LCHS said it was not required to close the whole school, but it wanted to be proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Regina.

"I think people are anxious about what's happening, so if we can do whatever we can to help people feel more comfortable," Luther College president Marc Jerry said. "There certainly was great relief, even from some students who said they're happy to have a step back, and even some staff as well were grateful for the chance to be home safe."

There are 410 students who attend the high school; 60 of those students live on campus in dorms. The school said dorm students will be quarantining for two weeks in their rooms.

“Our vice-president of student life has been working really hard to sort out how to care for those students over that period of time," Jerry said.

He added that some of the dorm students have been at Luther for a year and a half because they were unable to go home during the summer break because of the pandemic.

Jerry said faculty will be conducting classes remotely because everyone will be safer at home. He said the school has all the infrastructure in place for remote learning.

"We're already well prepared for online learning," Jerry said. "The teachers have the equipment, the lesson plans have been prepared for that.”