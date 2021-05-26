Regina high school student charged after allegedly bringing pellet gun to school

A Regina teenager is facing a weapons charge after she allegedly brought a pellet gun to school on Wednesday.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), officers were sent to a school in the 5200 block of Rochdale Boulevard around 10:40 a.m. after police received a report that a high school student had shown someone what appeared to be a gun tucked into the waistband of her pants.

Police said when officers arrived, school staff had already put the school into lockdown. Officers located the girl, took her into custody and determined the firearm was a “realistic-looking” pellet gun.

The suspect is charged with carrying a concealed weapon. She will make her first appearance in Youth Court on Thursday morning.