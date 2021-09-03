Regina high school teacher facing sexual exploitation charges

A Regina high school teacher has been charged with several sexual offences in connection to a “social media communication of a sexual nature” with a young girl, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said it launched an investigation on Thursday after it was made aware of an alleged “inappropriate relationship/communication” between a male teacher and a young female person.

Police said investigators gathered statements and made arrangements to ensure the safety of the student.

As a result of the investigation, 49-year-old Jeffrey Dumba of Regina is charged with luring, sexual exploitation and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Dumba was released with numerous conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on Oct. 21.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.