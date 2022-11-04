Regina home damaged in Friday morning fire

Regina fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Rae Street on Friday morning.

Regina Fire and Protective Services said firefighters entered the home and got the fire under control quickly, in a tweet Friday.

The home was searched and no injuries were reported. Salvage and overhaul work is continuing.

Crews on scene 1100 Blk Rae St for a working structure fire. Firefighters made entry and had the fire under control quickly. All searches completed no injuries. Continuing salvage and overhaul. Fire Investigator will be on scene shortly. #YQR pic.twitter.com/OraoCzv5WV

A photo of the scene shows the back of the house, with significant burns on the siding and roof.

Regina Fire said an investigator would be attending the scene.