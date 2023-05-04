Regina home sales slow for 4th consecutive month, realtors' association
According to new numbers from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA), Regina's year-over-year sales activity slowed for a fourth consecutive month.
The SRA said that despite the continued decline, Regina's sales are only slightly below long-term 10-year averages.
“Regina reported a benchmark price of $311,200 in April, up from $307,100 in March and nearly 5 per cent lower than April 2022,” an SRA news release said.
April home sales in Saskatchewan are down 21 per cent compared to last year , the SRA said.
Saskatchewan reported 1,216 sales in April, a 21 percent decline from April 2022 and slightly below the long-term 10-year averages.
In April the average price of a home in Saskatchewan was about $323,600, which the SRA said is up from $321,400 in March and slightly below prices recorded in April of 2022.
Inventory levels also remained over 25 percent below long-term averages, while the months of supply increased from 2.96 in March to 3.43, the SRA said.
-
Winnipeg unveils proposed improvements for Route 90The City of Winnipeg has unveiled proposed improvements for Route 90 in order to get public feedback.
-
Active weapons investigation near Kitchener public schoolWaterloo regional police are currently in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon LightfootDarren Muljo was six years old when his teacher asked the students in his elementary school class to pick a song they wanted to learn to play.
-
Saskatoon marks Red Dress Day 2023The City of Saskatoon has created a red dress display in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Here's how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Ottawa this weekend.
-
An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation dayKing Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
-
Firefighters tend to early morning structure fire in Aurora, Ont.Central York Fire Services were called to the fire at a building on Yonge Street, between Kennedy Street and Reuben Street, just before 3:30 a.m.
-
Councillor ousted by fellow members, files complaint alleging bullyingA battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
Huronia West OPP honours long-time auxiliary sergeantHuronia West Ontario Provincial Police is celebrating one of its members for his many years of service to the community.