The City of Regina and File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council want the Queen City to be the home of the Canada Water Agency (CWA) headquarters.

The announcement was made on Monday morning that the City of Regina and the File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council will be putting in a bid for the headquarters of the Federally-owned CWA to be in Regina.

“The importance of water is ingrained in who we are, our way of life, and our livelihood,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. “Regina has the history, partnerships, commitment and unique advantages to lead this generational opportunity, and I am pleased to extend a warm welcome to the Canada Water Agency.”

This partnership will also include collaborations with The First Nations University of Canada, the University of Regina and Sask Polytechnic.

“As stewards to the land, we must recognize we are nothing without water,” Edmund Bellegarde, File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council Tribal Chief & CEO, said. “Our sacred connection through water braids traditional knowledge found through the First Nations University of Canada and western science found at the University of Regina together that puts reconciliation into action, seeking lasting water solutions for all.”

In December, the Federal Government announced it was looking for public consultations to establish a new CWA.

The Federal Government said the new CWA will focus on improving freshwater management in Canada.

“Canadians want a future with cleaner air and cleaner water for their children and grandchildren," Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Jonathan Wilkinson said in December. "Establishing the Canada Water Agency will help to identify, better coordinate, and address various issues relating to freshwater in Canada. It’s an important part of Canada’s plan to build a cleaner, stronger, more resilient economy, with good, secure jobs now and into the future. I encourage all Canadians to take part in these consultations to help shape the Canada Water Agency.”

The City of Regina said if it's the successful application for the CWA headquarters, it will create 100 full-time jobs and add $70 million dollars to the local economy annually.

“Our economic prosperity has always depended on water." John Lee, Economic Development Regina President and CEO, said. "Sectors such as agriculture and food have huge potential for Regina and well beyond – and they rely on sound water stewardship. Our collective understanding of water issues makes Regina the right choice for the CWA, and EDR is proud to bring the right people together to make our case.”

More to come...