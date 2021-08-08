Regina hosts U18 AAA baseball provincials

Eight teams from across the province gathered in Regina this weekend to play for the U18 AAA provincial title.

Friends, family and fans filled bleachers at Optimist Park and Pacer Park as a condensed, but full, baseball season came to an end for the Saskatchewan Premier Baseball League (SPBL).

"We're really pleased that everybody in the province did their part and we are able to compete and do something that feels normal for people, especially these kids, it's so important for them to be involved and its great to see them out,” said Rob Gartner, SPBL president, before the championship game on Sunday.

The season looked relatively normal for the SPBL – playing all 32 games in a season, which began a month late. Road games were on the schedule, but overnight stays were discouraged until restrictions lifted.

With teams from every corner of the province in the league, it was a larger pool than the players saw over the last couple of years.

"It's good having new teams to play against and having some more challenges and some different ball clubs to play," said Ethan Merk, pitcher and centre fielder for the Regina Athletics.

Merk said he enjoyed being able to take the bus up north with the team, and while he likes being out and playing on new diamonds he said it's nice to be playing this gold medal game at home.

The Regina Athletics met the Regina Wolfpack in the season championship game on Sunday afternoon. The Athletics ended up taking the title with a 2-1 win.

"It feels wonderful getting back in to all this normal reality type world, getting out here with the all the boys and all the fans...it's exciting," said Zander Oudie-Senger, who plays pitcher and third base with the Wolfpack.

Having people in the stands is what Oudie-Senger said he missed the most during the cancelled and shifted seasons.

"Getting more fans out here, just the energy with the fans, [it] just brings the game more excitement."

Gartner said being able to host a tournament of this nature is a good sign for a normal season next year, and potentially even expand the league to other provinces.

"These are the things that we dreamed about during that lockdown and it's just fantastic to be back."