Regina Humane Society receives $1.1M donation from long-time supporter

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) announced that it received a $1.1 million donation from long-time supporter Gerda Fiesel on Wednesday.

RHS said the donation is a significant milestone for its new RHS Animal Community Centre project and Almost Home campaign.

When completed, the new RHS Animal Community Centre will be a safe refuge for homeless animals. It will include a veterinary hospital, dog park, dog washing station, green spaces, an animal training centre and gift shop, RHS said in a news release.

"We are incredibly grateful for Gerda's remarkable contribution," Lisa Koch, RHS executive director said in the release. "Through Gerda’s generous support of the Animal Community Centre, we will be able to expand our programs, community outreach services and ensure that every animal receives the care and attention they deserve. It will enable us to save more lives and make a lasting difference in our community."

The new centre will also have an adoption gallery with “home-like habitats for dogs and cats” and an education center with multi-purpose classrooms for after-hours public use, RHS said.

Ground was officially broken on the project in May 2022. The total cost is expected to be around $28 million, with most of that money coming from donations.

As of May 2022, just over $24 million had been raised with the goal of having the new centre open in June 2023.

According to Koch, after this latest donation, RHS is now just one million dollars away from being able to complete construction.

The new facility will be located at 4900 Parliament Ave. in Harbour Landing.

“In honour of this [latest] significant donation, the education wing in the Animal Community Centre will be named the John, Gerda, and Minky Fiesel Centre for Humane Education & Wellness,” RHS said.

-- With files from Donovan Maess.