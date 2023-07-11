Regina International Fringe Theatre Festival set to begin
The Regina International Fringe Theatre Festival is all set to hit the stage with an amazing lineup of performers.
Karen Hall is from Los Angeles, and is one of 15 performers at this year’s Fringe Festival. Her show is called “Delusions and Grandeur.”
Keith Alessi’s show is a self-described “banjo picking, joke telling, and heart healing experience.”
The festival is using four stages to accommodate both the touring and local artists. The live theatre performances feature music, acting, and also magic.
Layne Arthur, chair of the Regina International Fringe Theatre Festival said audiences can expect a bit of everything.
“Each show is unique, and produced by the artist, typically that are on stage,” he said. “We have performers from all over North America, Europe and beyond, that travel the Fringe Circuit and put on their little special artistic performance … that can blow the mind, or expand your thoughts.”
Performers include a local magician and a theatre group from the University of Regina.
The festival begins on Wednesday and goes until July 16.
Tickets are available online here.
