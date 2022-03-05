Regina kicks off women’s history month with multiple events

The month of March is woman's history month and there were no shortage of events celebrating women in Regina.

The University of Regina Students Union held a rally at the legislative building for woman’s rights Saturday.

”We got some posters made and we did a little march around the legislative grounds,” said Maya Rivera, a second year education student at the university. “Again just to raise awareness towards women's inequality and different issues that are important in Regina and worldwide.”

The group aimed to bring light to the many issues that surround women’s equality.

“I feel like today especially our message was really just to show about intersectionality and just tried to raise awareness of the issues of domestic violence and missing and murdered indigenous women girls and two spirit people,” said Rivera.

Elsewhere in Regina the “What Women Want” trade show opened its doors to vendors and residents after a two year hiatus. Michelle Strawford is the owner of the event.

“There’s over 200 entrepreneurs here today,” said Strawford. “It’s your chance to get to meet them and support the local economy and celebrate life, there are so many smiles here.”

Strawford echoes the importance of celebrating women.

“It’s so important to celebrate and raise women up, women entrepreneurs but women all together and if you look around we have women with their daughters, their sisters, their friends, their moms,” said Strawford.

Local businesses like the Ultimate Deck Shop understand the importance of supporting women.

“I think it's really important to have, you know, some representation in our community of local businesses that are started by women supported by other women,” said Wade Laurent, Vice President and COO of the Ultimate Deck Shop.

Strawford adds that the pandemic has shown people how important it is to support local businesses.

“I think people today realize the importance of supporting local than more than they have in the past and it's better than ever in our community,” said Strawford. “So we're here to thank our entrepreneurs but especially to thank the community for supporting them.

The What Woman Want trade show will be making its way to Saskatoon on May 13.