Regina Liberal candidate says he was harassed, threatened while door-knocking

The Liberal Party candidate for Regina-Wascana is alleging he was harassed and threatened while out door knocking on Thursday.

In a statement released on Twitter, Sean McEachern said he and a volunteer were subjected to “45 minutes of harassment” including verbal harassment, threats and intimidation.

“They followed us from their property to my car, where they blocked us from leaving, and then threw dog feces on the windshield,” McEachern said in the statement.

He said they called police about the incident.

“I don’t have a solution to this problem, but I can’t let this experience pass by without expressing my disappointment,” McEachern said. “There is room for disagreement and debate in our democracy, but not harassment.”

He added that they were unharmed but are “certainly shaken.”

Several other leaders and candidates have had negative interactions with the public throughout the 2021 campaign.

Earlier this week, People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier was hit with an egg at a campaign stop in Saskatoon.

Police are also investigating after someone threw gravel at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign event in London on Monday.

Similar incidents have been reported in Calgary, with both Liberal and Conservative candidates saying they have experienced harassment.

