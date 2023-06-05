Regina looking for public opinion on accessibility plan

The City of Regina is in the midst of creating a first-of-its-kind plan to make the city more accessible and it's looking for public input.

The plan will look to remove barriers to access city spaces, programs and services, “ensuring everyone can participate equally and fully in community life,” a news release from the city said.

The city hopes to hear from those with disabilities, older residents, caregivers and advocacy organizations to hear about their experiences with accessibility in Regina.

“Public input will directly inform the Accessibility Plan, including priorities and actions the City can take to remove barriers to access in areas such as municipal transportation, employment, communication, technology, built environment, and more,” the release read.

An online survey can be found on the city’s website.

Residents can also voice their opinions in person several pop up events:

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre on Wednesday, June 7

Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services on Thursday, June 8

OUT in the Park, Wascana Park on Saturday, June 10

Focus group discussions will also be held online and in person.