Regina luxury countertop firm's closure costs customers thousands

Several customers of Regina business, Luxury Granite, Quartz & Marble have been left with unfilled orders after the store closed at the end of November.

Kayla Shultz claimed there was no warning from the business her order would not be completed or refunded.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” she told CTV News. “I don’t know what’s happening with that money.”

The Shultz family started a kitchen renovation in September with the hopes of having her new kitchen by Christmas.

On Oct 14, she put down a deposit of $2,684.20 for quartz countertops in-person at Luxury’s showroom.

A couple weeks later, she was notified they had closed.

“I called the next day,” Shultz explained. “There was no answer. It made my heart stop a little bit.”

“We paid for that and received nothing,” she added.

An eviction notice on the door of Luxury Granite, Quartz & Marble alleges they owe landlord Tiger Fera Investments $86,356.02 in rent.

Shultz shared her experience online and had many other customers reach out to her.

Those CTV News spoke with claimed they had a similar experience.

“I’m glad I’m not alone, but I’m also not glad,” Shultz said. “Everyone works so hard for their money.”

When contacted by CTV News, owner Steve McKenna said he was advised by his lawyer not to comment.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has ranked over 25,000 Saskatchewan companies on a scale from A+ to F. It is screened every three years unless the bureau takes on an investigation.

“Our sign of a better business is they will hold themselves to a higher standard,” said CEO Karen Smith.

Luxury Granite had a grade of ‘A’ on the BBB website.

After being contacted by CTV News for information, they triggered an investigation into Luxury.

The business’ grade has since been updated to ‘NR.’

“If they come before us, it’s because of issues related to complaints, negative customer reviews or government action,” Smith said. “We take all that and create a rating.”

Shultz has filed a claim with her credit card company to hopefully get her money back.

In the meantime, she made a new order with another retailer.