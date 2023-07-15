Regina man $100,000 richer after winning Lotto Max draw

A Regina man is $100,000 richer after winning a Lotto Max draw.

Lee Woods said he had to check his ticket at two different stores before he could believe he won.

“I didn’t think the machine was working properly,” he said in a media release. “I told myself I had better walk away and check on a machine that was working.”

Woods said he called his wife after the second time he checked the ticket.

“She didn’t believe me at first, so I sent her a picture of the machine screen,” he said.

The winner said he and his wife would like to do some travelling with the windfall.

“I keep thinking it’s not a life-changing amount of money, but it’s enough to give us peace of mind,” he said.

Woods bought his ticket at Westside Confectionary at 1152 Dorothy St. in Regina. The winning numbers were 2814329.