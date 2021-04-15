Regina man, 18, charged with trafficking fentanyl

An 18-year-old Regina man is facing numerous charges including possession of a loaded handgun and trafficking fentanyl.

Police were searching for the suspect regarding previous charges which include attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault. Their search led to a home in the 300 block of Pasqua St. On April 13 police saw the suspect get into a cab, which they following to the 3500 block of Fifth Ave.

When officers attempted to approach the suspect he ran away. He was taken into custody after a a short chase near Fifth Avenue and Elphinstone. A handgun, fentanyl, bear spray and bladed weapons were seized during the arrest.

The 18 year old man is facing 11 additional charges including possession of weapons including bear spray, a hand gun and a machete and trafficking fentanyl.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.