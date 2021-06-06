Regina man, 44, facing several weapons charges

A 44-year-old Regina man is facing several weapons charges following an incident on Saturday.

At around 4 a.m. Regina Police Service members were called to a home in the 1200 block of Retallack St., for a report of men inside the home with guns.

The home was surrounded and those inside were told to come outside one at a time.

One man was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapons and six counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

He will appear in court on Monday.