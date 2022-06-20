Regina man, 75, facing murder charge following death investigation: police

A Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder following the investigation into the death of a woman on Friday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Oxford Bay just before 2 p.m. where they found the body of a woman who was confirmed dead.

RPS secured the scene with a Coroner and additional police resources.

Through investigation, officers were able to arrest and charge Kenneth Hubick, 75, with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

The woman has been identified and her family has been notified.

Hubick made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday.

This is Regina’s fifth murder of 2022.