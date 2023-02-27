Regina man accused of choking, sexually assaulting woman

A Regina man has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting and threatening to kill a woman.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a report of sexual assault on the 4100 block of 5th Avenue at around 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, a news release said.

A 41-year-old woman was found by police and told officers a man had sexually assaulted her after she got into his vehicle on the 1100 block of Angus Street.

She told police the man had choked and threatened to kill her, RPS said.

The woman was able to escape the vehicle in the area around Wascana Street and 5th Avenue. She ran to a nearby business and called police, the release said.

According to police, a vehicle matching the one the woman described was spotted by police driving erratically in the area.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found evidence of the assault, RPS said.

Eugene Laramee, a 64-year-old Regina man, was charged with sexual assault, uttering threats and aggravated sexual assault with choking.

Laramee made his first appearance on the charges in provincial court on Monday.