Regina man accused of exposing himself to young girls
A Regina man has been charged with indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to young girls in the north end of the city.
Officers received multiple reports that a man exposed himself to young females in the Coronation Park area, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police said three separate victims have come forward, each telling police that they were walking home from school when the man slowly drove by in his vehicle and exposed himself.
Two girls who were 11 and 13 at the time reported incidents near McMurchy Avenue and Patton Street in late October 2022.
A girl who was 12 at the time reported the incident in the Area of Merlin Crescent at the end of January 2023.
Through investigation, a 46-year-old man was charged with three counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age and will make his first court appearance on Sept. 19.
