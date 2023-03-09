Regina man accused of threatening guard with knife during shoplifting incident
A Regina man has been charged following an alleged shoplifting incident involving a weapon.
Officers were called to a weapons offence at a retail business on the 3800 block of Sherwood Drive around 9:20 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
A man had stolen merchandise and punched a loss prevention officer then threatened him with a knife, police said.
When police got there, they warned the man to stop. The man tried to run away but police were able to stop and arrest him, police said. The knife was found and seized, according to police.
The 41-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, shoplifting under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He made his first court appearance on Thursday.
