Regina man applying to non-profit accused of forging criminal record check

A 35-year-old Regina man is set to appear in court next month after allegedly using an altered criminal record check to try and join a local non-profit organization who offers services to people with intellectual disabilities.

Regina police say the non-profit contacted them on December 15, after suspecting a criminal record check letter that appeared to be issued by the Regina Police Service, could be altered.

Police say further investigation confirmed the document had been changed.

The man in question was arrested on Jan. 11 before being released on an appearance notice to attended court.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22 where he will be charged with using a forged document.

Police say the man’s name will not be released before his court appearance.

It is not known what aspects of the criminal record check were allegedly altered.