Regina man arrested after police found pepper spray in stolen vehicle

A Regina man is facing charges after police found a can of pepper spray in a stolen vehicle.

Officers located a vehicle, which was reported as stolen, parked on the 1000 block of Broder Street on Monday, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police found a can of pepper spray in the vehicle and arrested the man, who was found to be in breach of conditions of a release order.

The 36-year-old Regina man is charged with possession of a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday.