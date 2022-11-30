Regina man arrested after threatening resident with machete

A Regina man is facing charges following an incident with a machete on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of 12th Avenue around 8:11 p.m. for a report of a drunk man carrying a bladed weapon who was refusing to leave the premises, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, they found a man matching the description who appeared to be wielding a machete and threatening another man.

The suspect dropped the weapon when officers ordered him to. However he tried to flee and was taken into custody after a short struggle on the ground.

The 35-year-old man is charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, assault with a weapon, breach of probation, and resisting arrest.

He made his first court appearance at Provincial Court on Nov. 30.