Regina man arrested after threatening security guards with 'bladed weapon'

A man is in custody after allegedly stealing items from a Regina business and threatening residents with a weapon.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) received a call at around 7:45 p.m. on April 3. Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Gordon Road following a report of a man with a weapon.

An early investigation suggested a man had stolen items from a business in the area, police said.

When the man was approached by two security staff, he allegedly pulled out a “bladed weapon” RPS said.

Patrol officers met with the security staff, while members of the aerial support unit found the suspect nearby on Harbour Landing Drive.

Police managed to arrest the suspect and he was taken into custody. A bladed weapon was recovered by police.

A 28-year-old man from Regina was charged with two counts of assault, theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on April 4.