Regina man arrested for impersonating Regina Police Service member

The Regina Police Service has arrested a 34-year-old man for falsely claiming to be a peace officer.

Police said the arrest happened on Saturday, after an investigation showed instances of the impersonation of a Regina Police Service member dating back to May.

The man made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday morning. He is charged with four counts of personating a peace officer.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.