Regina man assaulted with hammer; Regina police say
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A Regina man was arrested and charged after an assault early Saturday morning.
According to a release from Regina police, officers were called to the 1400 block of Wascana Street just before 3 a.m. on Saturday to respond to a report of a man who had a head injury.
Police said through information provided, they learned that the victim, a 45-year-old man, had walked to the hospital and was being treated for serious injuries.
Officers located the suspect and arrested him without incident.
Police found a hammer at the scene which they believe was used in the assault.
A 40-year-old Regina man was charged with one count of Assault with a Weapon.
The accused will make his first court appearance on June 6, 2022.
