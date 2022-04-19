Regina man assaulted with hammer; Regina police say

A Regina man was arrested and charged after an assault early Saturday morning.

According to a release from Regina police, officers were called to the 1400 block of Wascana Street just before 3 a.m. on Saturday to respond to a report of a man who had a head injury.

Police said through information provided, they learned that the victim, a 45-year-old man, had walked to the hospital and was being treated for serious injuries.

Officers located the suspect and arrested him without incident.

Police found a hammer at the scene which they believe was used in the assault.

A 40-year-old Regina man was charged with one count of Assault with a Weapon.

The accused will make his first court appearance on June 6, 2022.