Regina man bit by police dog following break and enter

A Regina man was bit by a police dog following a break and enter at a home early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a residence on the 600 block of Athol Street for the report of a break and enter in progress around 2 a.m., according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.

When police arrived, they found damage consistent with a break and enter and went into the home to investigate.

A police service dog found a man hiding in the basement and bit him. The man, a 24-year-old from Regina, was arrested and taken to hospital for injuries from the dog bite.

The man was found to be the subject of several warrants, including break and enter and assault, according to police.

The accused is charged with attempted break and enter. He made his first appearance in provincial court on Thursday afternoon.