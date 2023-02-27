Regina man builds full-size 'igloo' in backyard

Some people hunker down when the cold winter weather approaches, but one Regina snow fort enthusiast is thriving in it.

Irv Tremblay has built a full sized ‘igloo’ in his backyard.

Made entirely of large snow blocks, the winter structure is big enough to stand up in and Tremblay’s proven its practicality by sleeping in it for several nights.

The snow hut was made possible by an igloo making kit from Minnesota, according to Tremblay.

The kit includes a device to make the blocks and set them at a correct angle to form its signature curved walls.



While Tremblay has built quinzhees and other snow shelters over the years, nothing compares to the effort and the final result that is the igloo.

Regardless of the effort, Tremblay said interest in his structure has been lackluster from neighbours and passerby’s.

“Well I sent out quite a few invitations, but I haven’t had any guests. People come and look and ‘Ya, it’s really cool, we like it.’ But they don’t stay very long,” he told CTV News.

“Diane and I go in it, we went in it one night, sat in there and have a couple of chairs in there, had some popcorn, and watched something on the iPad. But haven’t had any guests.”

According to Tremblay, he expects his creation to last all winter.

However, he’ll have to contend with just his body heat to stay warm as the addition of a space heater causes the structure to “rain.”

- With files from CTV News Regina's Gareth Dillistone