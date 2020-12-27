Lance Kruger says it took snow from every part of his yard to build a towering snowman this year.

“Everybody always thought I’m a little crazy, but I just enjoy doing it,” Kruger said. “Every year they always suggest that I spread the word or the story and show everyone else because I usually just do it for myself.”

Kruger said he’s a lifelong snowman builder, but has taken his efforts to new heights since 2015.

Using his background in construction and architecture, he devised a technique more advanced than the traditional method of simply rolling up a ball of snow.

“I form it up like concrete, then I just keep shoveling in and packing the snow,” Kruger explained. “Eventually I pull away the concrete forms, then I got a structure that I carve the snowman out of.”

It’s easy to see that Christmas is one of Kruger’s favourite times of year when driving by his home.

“I really enjoy the Christmas spirit,” Kruger said. “I like to decorate the houses with lights and build snowmen. I just though making one bigger and bigger would be funner and funner.”

This year’s snowman took nearly seven hours to complete.

“I measured before the top hat, she was 11 foot six,” Kruger said. “So I kind of cheated a bit throwing the hat on there, she might be 12 feet.”

Kruger is already planning for next year, when he hopes to create an even bigger snow creature but might need a longer ladder and even more snow.